Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on UC Asset, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of UC Asset in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UC Asset’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCASU opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. UC Asset has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.23.

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

