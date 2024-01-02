LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LM Funding America in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 338.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.