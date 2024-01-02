Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $66.40 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Maple has a total market capitalization of $66.40 million and $1.42 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $17.14 or 0.00037633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

