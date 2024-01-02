Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $20.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

