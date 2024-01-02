Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 182.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

