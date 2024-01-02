Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

