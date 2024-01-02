Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

MRVL opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

