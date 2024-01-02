Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 185 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNH opened at $526.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

