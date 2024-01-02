Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 141.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock worth $230,001,476. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

