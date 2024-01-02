Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,212.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,093.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,166.31.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.