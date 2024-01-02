Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,756. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

