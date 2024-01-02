Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $11,983,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $361.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $384.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.