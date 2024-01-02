Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

