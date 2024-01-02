Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $107.19 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $172.87 or 0.00380996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $107.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,423.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00164820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.84 or 0.00579268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00216256 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,379,059 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.