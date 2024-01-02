Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 3,507 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

