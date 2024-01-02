Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Morningstar has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $289.17.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9,100.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $95,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Morningstar by 83.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 112.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.