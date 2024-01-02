Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $289.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 9,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 83.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

