Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day moving average of $239.99. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Morningstar by 9,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Morningstar by 83.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 112.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.