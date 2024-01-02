Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Morningstar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Morningstar has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MORN opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.99. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $289.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9,100.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

