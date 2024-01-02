Morpheus.Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,135.31 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $64.43 million and approximately $383,135.31 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.36882656 USD and is up 6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $373,907.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

