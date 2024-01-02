Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.73% of Murphy USA worth $53,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $356.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $382.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

