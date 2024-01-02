My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $795,215.13 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.