NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 24th

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

NetApp has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,242 shares of company stock valued at $487,495. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $138,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.