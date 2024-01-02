Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Financial Comparison

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and Green Dot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million 0.24 $2.95 million $0.47 0.45 Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.36 $64.21 million $0.69 14.35

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.5% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Netcapital and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03% Green Dot 2.45% 8.51% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Netcapital and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 1 3 1 0 2.00

Green Dot has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Netcapital.

Risk and Volatility

Netcapital has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Dot beats Netcapital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

