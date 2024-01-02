NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

