Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

