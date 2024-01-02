nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 3.09% of nLIGHT worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth $2,132,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

