Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NSC opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

