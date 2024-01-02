NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVA. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.93 and a 52 week high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.6896024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$58,136.00. Company insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

