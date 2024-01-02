Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several research firms have commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $699.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.31. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

