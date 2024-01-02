Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $71.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

