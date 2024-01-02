OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, January 10th

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, January 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

OMVKY stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.