Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.5 %
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
