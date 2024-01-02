PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $43.54 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Further Reading

