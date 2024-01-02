Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.30 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after acquiring an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.