PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PayPal were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

