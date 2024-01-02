Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEBK

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $30.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 26.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.