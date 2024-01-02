PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

