PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

