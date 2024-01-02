PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 172,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 857,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,847 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

