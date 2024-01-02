PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

