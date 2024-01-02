Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Busey Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.