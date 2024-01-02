Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 8,381 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

