Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,481 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

