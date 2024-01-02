Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 315,868 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Stratasys worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,968 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $13,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $8,062,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $10,325,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSYS stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

