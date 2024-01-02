Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

