Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Sinclair worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sinclair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard E. Friedman bought 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,652.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

