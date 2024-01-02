Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $179.10 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

