Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

