Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,988 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.59% of Canada Goose worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canada Goose by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of GOOS opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

